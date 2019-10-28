THE man who discovered Oasis will be discussing his career at the Glee Club in Cardiff on Sunday, November 3.

Scottish music executive Alan McGee has been a record label owner, musician, manager, and music blogger for The Guardian.

But he is probably best known as the man who discovered and signed Oasis and co-founded independent label Creation Records.

MORE NEWS:

The night will give you an insight into his career, the music industry itself and his relationship with artists including Oasis and Primal Scream.

He launched Creation Records in the early 1980s and had hit acts including Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Super Furry Animals and more.

In 1997, the revitalised Labour Party took note of McGee’s accomplishments with Creation. They got him to spearhead a media campaign prior to the General Election in order to appeal to Britain’s youth culture. He was largely responsible for changing government legislation in relation to musicians being able to go on the New Deal - which gave musicians three years to develop and be funded by the government instead of having to take other jobs to survive.

His autobiography, Creation Stories: Riots, Raves and Running a Label, was published in 2013, and is now being adapted into a film by Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh and Danny Boyle.

He currently manages Happy Mondays and Shaun Ryder amongst others in a 40-year span.

For tickets visit https://www.glee.co.uk/cardiff/