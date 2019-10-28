THE 1975 have will be taking to Cardiff early next year as part of their UK tour.

On Sunday, February 23, they will be performing at the Motorpoint Arena.

(The 1975's 2020 UK tour will include Cardiff)

The show comes just two days after the release of their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form on Friday. February 21.

Fronted by Matt Healy, the quartet have wowed fans and critics alike with their catchy alternative pop sound since jumping into the spotlight in 2012.

Despite their official formation during their schooling years in 2002, playing together in shows put on by a local council worker, it was in 2012 when they settled on The 1975 as a name, after going by various monikers.

In 2013, they rose to prominence with their debut self-titled album producing massive hits Sex and Chocolate.

This kickstarted numerous tours across the world with the Manchester-based foursome essentially splitting their time between the UK and US.

The band last played in Wales at the Motorpoint Arena back in January on their last UK tour. Supports for the tour have yet to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now.