NOMINATIONS are now open for the highly-regarded South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020.

The annual awards are being supported by a wide range of sponsors, with the University of South Wales being the lead sponsor.

Western Power Distribution, the electricity distribution network operator for South Wales, the South West of England and the Midlands, has stepped up to sponsor the Digital Innovation Award.

WPD serves 7.9 million customers and employs 6,500 people, with around 1,000 of those staff based in Wales.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: "As a business which embraces new technologies and innovations, using innovation is fundamental to delivering improvements to the way we deliver our services to customers.

"The awards are a fitting way to recognise the education sector and to celebrate its successes, innovations and talent, and to encourage educators to develop new and innovative ways of delivering education in the future.

"The awards are an ideal way to recognise and reward educators by raising profiles and showcasing talent. They also provide an opportunity to celebrate, honour and reward talent, in particular innovation and creativity within the teaching community.

"Education plays a vital role in supporting and growing the local community, good education can transforms lives and our local communities.

"The Digital Innovation Award is a perfect fit for WPD. We believe innovation is the way forward in the future in education terms. These awards are an ideal way for WPD to show its commitment to supporting the local community. Large organisations like ours should where possible play a full and active role in the communities they serve. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the South Wales Argus by sponsoring the Schools and Education Awards.

"We are currently using virtual reality to promote our own safety messages to pupils as well as using our interactive website www.powerdiscoveryzone.com.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a modern and innovative education programme in an engaging and interesting way, and we look forward to hearing about new and interesting innovations that are being developed and used in the education sector.

"These awards are a great way to celebrate and reward the most outstanding contributors in the education sector. They provide an opportunity for entrants to measure themselves against similar educators.

"Winning an award or being nominated enhances reputation and raises profile. The awards can have a positive effect on teaching staff and students, they can help raise moral."

