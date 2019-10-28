FLASH flooding over the weekend has led to disruption on rail services in Gwent - with some commuters warned of delays of up to two hours.

Network Rail has said flash floods washed away parts of the track at Pontrilas, Herefordshire - with no services running between Abergavenny and Hereford.

Rail replacement buses are in place, along with road diversions.

Tickets for travel between Newport and Hereford will be accepted on services via Birmingham and Bristol Parkway.

Transport for Wales said in the statement: "Customers travelling through Abergavenny to Hereford both directions, who need road transport, will need to give themselves up to an additional two hours to meet connections pending their starting location.

"Buses have been planned to arrive up to 15 minutes before a departure."