THE Argus' sister publication Voice magazine donated more than £4,400 to St David's Hospice Care after fundraising at this year's V Awards.

The awards, held at The Neon on Sunday, October 13, celebrate entrepreneurs and independent business owners in Gwent.

The magazine's media sales executive Lisa Griffiths and marketing solutions account manager Matt Berry handed over the £4,460.76 donation to St David’s Hospice Care's business and community fundraiser Tania Ansell on Wednesday, October 23.

READ MORE:

Voice general manager Chris Evans said: "This year was the 15th anniversary of the V Awards and, with so much uncertainty around, we wanted to bring everyone together in a celebration of all that’s best about our city and its surrounding towns and villages.

"It was an incredible night, every penny raised from the ticket sales for the V’s go to St Davids, something I and the team are very proud of.

"Thanks to all for making the night so memorable."

To find out who won what at The V’s pick up November's Voice Magazine, availably throughout the region from Friday, November 1.