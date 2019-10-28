PLAID Cymru has chosen Lindsay Whittle as the party’s candidate for Caerphilly in the next UK General Election.

Mr Whittle has served Caerphilly as a councillor for 43 years, representing the Penyrheol ward.

He has campaigned against housing developments on precious green fields across the county borough.

He said: “I was very pleased to receive a vote of confidence from party members in Caerphilly, where was I born and live.

“The time has arrived when people are looking for alternatives to the big two parties. Caerphilly has been represented by Labour at Westminster for decades but what have they achieved?

“The Tories under Boris Johnson will never be Wales’ friends while Labour is weak and hopelessly divided. I urge the voters of Caerphilly to put their faith in someone who has worked on behalf of the people for more than four decades.

“There is also need to devolve more and more power from Westminster to Wales where decisions can be taken by politicians who know local communities the best. We need to take back control of our lives.”

Mr Whittle was twice the leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, from 2008 to 2011, and from 1999 until 2004.

He was also a member of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2016, representing South East Wales.

“I’m proud of living in Caerphilly," he said. "It is a fantastic area with fantastic people. My family live here and it’s where I belong.

“As council leader I’m pleased that there was little controversy over my eight years as leader comparison to the continual controversy we see today.”