A ROGERSTONE man has published his very first book - at the age of 72.

Martyn Vaughan, originally from Blaenavon but now living in Rogerstone, has achieved his long-time dream of becoming a published author, with the release of his first novel, sci-fi thriller Quantum Exile.

Mr Vaughan said he had wanted to write a book for many years, but had not previously had the time to put pen to paper.

“I have always wanted to write but most of my time was taken up by looking after my mum, so I didn’t have time," he said. "My mum died last year, and I found I had more free time so started to write.

“I have always been interested in science and space since I was able to read. I followed Jet Morgan on the radio in the 1950s and Dan Dare in the Eagle comic at a slightly later date.”

Quantum Exile, which has been published by Cambria Books, is described as "a thriller with a sci-fi background".

The back-of-the-book blurb reads: “A jobless man thinks things can’t get any worse. He discovers how wrong he is when he is flung into a series of alternate realities in which he experiences perils beyond his understanding. Finally, he comes face to face with a menace that threatens all he has ever known and loved...”

Mr Vaughan said: “In present times, science seems to be under attack with social media pundits telling us that evolution is a hoax and that the Earth is flat.

“The president of the United States of America receives a massive document showing the human causes of climate change and his single comment is ‘I don’t believe it’.

“If I can encourage people to take an interest in the subject that will be all to the good. Science is not responsible for our problems and without it we’re all going to fry.”

Quantum Exile is available on Amazon now.