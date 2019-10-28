A RESIDENTIAL park in Monmouth is being evacuated due to rising river levels.

The Riverside Residential Park is situated on the banks of the River Wye.

Due to flood risk, the emergency services are currently recommending people leave their homes before events turn into an emergency rescue. Fifty-six people are affected.

Monmouthshire Council is providing transport from the park to Shire Hall in Monmouth town centre, which has been set up as a temporary rest centre, and Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood warning for the River Wye in Monmouth.

Tim England, of Natural Resources Wales, said the organisation was working with Gwent Police and Monmouthshire council to help people safely leave their homes.

“Recent heavy rain across South Wales is causing the river level on the Wye in Monmouth to rise and will continue to rise for the next few hours," he said.

“The rain may have subsided, but some river levels are still rising as peaks move downstream. We’re encouraging people to stay vigilant and check our website for flood warnings in their areas and listen to any advice given on what action to take.”