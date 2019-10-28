A BRUTAL boyfriend left his girlfriend looking "like the Elephant Man" after a savage attack, a court has heard.

Kane Elliott, 26, is accused of beating up his partner, before stamping on her and slashing at her with knives.

The alleged attack left the woman with serious injuries to her face and body - including slash marks on her back which needed several stitches.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that, when the victim falsely told Elliot she was pregnant in a bid to stop the assault, he punched her in the stomach.

Elliot denied causing the woman injuries and told police she had hurt herself during "rough sex".

The court heard neighbours raised the alarm after hearing banging coming from Elliot's flat in Cwmbran, before seeing the woman in the street.

One neighbour said he called police after allegedly hearing Elliott shout: "Come back or I'll get a butcher's knife and skin you alive."

Prosecutor Meirion Davies, said: "When police arrived they found (the victim) naked and showing signs of heavy bleeding and injuries to her face which was swollen. She had two black eyes.

"There were a number of slash marks on her back. There was bruising on her legs and arms. This was a savage battering.

Mr Davies said that when police entered the flat Elliot became "very aggressive" and "began frothing at the mouth".

Mr Davies said: "He kept shouting 'who is she, get her out of my flat' and 'she's been in here beating herself up'.

"He was arrested and during his police interview denied assaulting (the victim).

"He told them she had assaulted herself as part of having rough sex."

The woman told police Elliott asked her to cut herself with a knife - but when she refused he cut her.

Mr Davies added: "She also references being slashed in the back. She described Elliott strangling her while she was on the floor.

"She was begging him to stop. She tried to escape but was dragged back.

"She tried to deceive him, telling him she was pregnant. But he punched her to the stomach anyway."

The court heard the victim eventually escaped and ran outside to call for help.

She told officers her injuries had left her "looking like the Elephant Man".

Mr Davies said: "This woman was subject to an attack by Elliott which can only be described as savage. It was brutal."

Elliott, from Cwmbran, denies wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and making threats to kill.

The trial continues.