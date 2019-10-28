A TEENAGER from Newport has been reported missing and concern is growing for his welfare.

Edjan Bucaj, 17, was last seen around 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 22, in the Maindee area of Newport.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "He is described as being 6ft, of medium build with short mousey brown hair.

MORE NEWS:

"He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans, black T-shirt and grey trainers."

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting 1900391079.

You can also send a direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.