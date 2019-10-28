POLICE carrying out enquiries into drugs offences are trying to trace Joshua Evans, from the Risca area.
Mr Evans, 19, is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slight build and with short brown hair.
Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.
You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.