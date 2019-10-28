POLICE carrying out enquiries into drugs offences are trying to trace Joshua Evans, from the Risca area.

Mr Evans, 19, is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slight build and with short brown hair.

READ MORE:

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.