Here's the latest Argus column by Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies:

AS WE mark Armistice Sunday next month, many of us will gather around cenotaphs across the country remembering, and paying tribute to, all those who have served in our armed forces and who lost their lives to keep us safe.

Blaenau Gwent has a long and proud history of supporting our armed forces and, since being elected to represent the borough, I have spoken to many serving personnel and veterans from across our communities.

We owe each and every one of them a huge debt of gratitude.

When I first joined the National Assembly for Wales, I gave a commitment to use my voice in the Assembly to speak up for our armed forces, and that is something I continue to do.

Over the last month I have joined the Royal Navy out in the Bristol Channel on HMS Express and also the Army on the Cambrian Exercise Patrol in Sennybridge.

These visits are important as they provide a great opportunity to learn more about how our armed forces keep us safe and the work that they do both here in the UK and across the world.

It has also given me the opportunity to listen to on the ground personnel about how best we can support them.

I will continue to do all that I can to support our armed forces and will continue being a strong voice for them at the National Assembly for Wales.

On another note, this year’s Royal British Legion annual Poppy Ride in the Senedd coincided with the start of the annual Poppy Appeal.

This is the fourth year where Assembly Members and staff take up the challenge of riding as far as possible in three-minutes, competing against each other for the honour of winning a prestigious Legion yellow jersey.

The ride aims to raise awareness both of the work carried out by the Legion and the issues of the armed forces community.

Throughout the event Legion staff were on hand to talk to us about the unseen sacrifices made by the armed forces community, in Wales and beyond, every day.

It was truly inspiring to hear some of the stories of how the Legion is helping the armed forces community both here in Blaenau Gwent and across Wales.

I look forward to continuing to support their work.

As for the Legion yellow jersey - there’s always next year!