A MUM-OF-TWO who is battling breast cancer has raised more than half of the £45,000 she needs to buy the “life-saving” drug that she was denied by the NHS.

“It has been really humbling, everyone has been really kind,” said Gemma Williams, who was twice denied funding to pay for the medication Kadcyla.

The drug was recommended by her oncologist to help prevent a relapse.

“I am at a very high risk of relapse because of my young age,” she said.

Because the drug is currently only used to treat one type of breast cancer, Mrs Williams, from Cwmbran, had to appeal to the individual patient funding request panel - the organisation responsible for authorising non-approved drugs in Wales. But the body twice denied her application for funding.

The NHS body that deals with introducing new drugs is researching whether Kadcyla could be used to prevent a relapse, following successful trials in America.

Mrs Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer just four months after her husband Jamie underwent emergency quadruple heart bypass surgery.

And, just days after being launched, more than £23,000 has been raised.

‘Gemma’s Pink Army’ – a group run by close friends and family – is also organising various fundraising events.

“There is absolutely loads in the pipeline,” Mrs Williams she said.

A charity ball will be held at the Celtic Manor in the new year, an 11-hour rugby game is also being organised and various raffles are taking place.

Beth’s Bakes – the popular brownie, cupcake and cookie baker in Newport – is donating all its Tuesday takings.

“The support I have had has been incredible," she said.

“People have asked if they can do stuff but have said they feel like by the time they organise it, I will have reached my target, but any money left over will go towards helping other women in the same situation.

“Even my daughter’s friends are donating £5 here and there, which to them is a lot of money and it is really appreciated.”

Mrs Williams added she intends to start taking Kadcyla within the next few weeks, alongside chemotherapy.

“The realisation of having to go through treatment again is starting to sink in,” she said.

You can donate to her page here: https://tinyurl.com/y258gyh4