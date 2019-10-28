TWO Gwent pubs are in the running to be crowned Wales’ most dog-friendly pub.

Rover – a network of pet and dog sitters – is aiming to find the pawfect place for a pooch, a pint and a spot of pub lunch in the UK.

The Y Cantreff Inn, Abergavenny, is currently eighth in the rankings, followed by The Bell Inn, Caerleon, at ninth.

Topping the rankings is The Sun Trevor, in Llangollen.

The Bell Inn has a separate menu for dogs, including ‘pawsecco’, pate, chicken and rice and chocolate drops. Pooches are also invited to their Hallowe’en party, where the best dressed dog will win a prize.

And The Y Cantreff Inn says any well-behaved dog is welcome to come inside.

Voting in the awards is open until Wednesday, November 6, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 20.

Rover’s Simon Le Grice said: “This is a critical point in the competition for the nominated pubs.

“The leader board could still dramatically change in the last few weeks of the competition.

“Every vote counts as right now, it’s anyone’s game.”

Cast your vote at pubs.rover.com

The current standings:

The Sun Trevor, Llangollen, Denbighshire The Bryntirion Inn, Llandderfel, Gwynedd Min y Mor Hotel, Barmouth, Gwynedd The Glynne Arms, Hawarden, Deeside The Lansdowne, Cardiff Y Pengwern , Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd The Bradford Arms Hotel, Llanymynech, Powys Y Cantreff Inn, Abergavenny The Bell Inn, Caerleon, Newport The Telford Inn, Llangollen, Denbighshire

What makes a pub dog-friendly, according to Rover?