TWO Gwent pubs are in the running to be crowned Wales’ most dog-friendly pub.
Rover – a network of pet and dog sitters – is aiming to find the pawfect place for a pooch, a pint and a spot of pub lunch in the UK.
The Y Cantreff Inn, Abergavenny, is currently eighth in the rankings, followed by The Bell Inn, Caerleon, at ninth.
Topping the rankings is The Sun Trevor, in Llangollen.
The Bell Inn has a separate menu for dogs, including ‘pawsecco’, pate, chicken and rice and chocolate drops. Pooches are also invited to their Hallowe’en party, where the best dressed dog will win a prize.
And The Y Cantreff Inn says any well-behaved dog is welcome to come inside.
Voting in the awards is open until Wednesday, November 6, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 20.
Rover’s Simon Le Grice said: “This is a critical point in the competition for the nominated pubs.
“The leader board could still dramatically change in the last few weeks of the competition.
“Every vote counts as right now, it’s anyone’s game.”
Cast your vote at pubs.rover.com
The current standings:
- The Sun Trevor, Llangollen, Denbighshire
- The Bryntirion Inn, Llandderfel, Gwynedd
- Min y Mor Hotel, Barmouth, Gwynedd
- The Glynne Arms, Hawarden, Deeside
- The Lansdowne, Cardiff
- Y Pengwern , Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd
- The Bradford Arms Hotel, Llanymynech, Powys
- Y Cantreff Inn, Abergavenny
- The Bell Inn, Caerleon, Newport
- The Telford Inn, Llangollen, Denbighshire
What makes a pub dog-friendly, according to Rover?
- Availability of water bowls
- Signs welcoming dogs
- Shaded areas for dogs to lie in warm weather
- Dogs allowed to eat inside with owners
- Treats on offer behind the bar
- A quiet area for dogs, away from the noise of the bar?
- A dedicated area for those not comfortable or allergic to dogs to go