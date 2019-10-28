NEWPORT Cathedral was bathed in purple light last week to mark World Polio Day.

The iconic landmark, on Stow Hill, was lit up by Newport Uskmouth Rotary Club on Thursday, October 24, to raise awareness and encourage donations for the Rotary End Polio Now campaign.

“Keeping the issue of polio in the public’s eye is really important because we have to all step up and work together to be able to finish the job,” said Keith Minton, Rotary Club president.

“Any contribution we can make towards this huge global movement makes a difference.”

READ MORE:

Rotary is a global network dedicated to bringing together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

They have contributed more than $1.9 billion to ending polio since 1985 – and South Wales based Rotary clubs have contributed over £1 million. Rotary commits to raising $50 million each year, with that funding matched 2-to-1 by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Minton added: “We’re very proud of our continued support of polio eradication and our lighting of the cathedral was a real success.”

For more information email Keith Minton on keithminton44@gmail.com or Mike Cullinane on mikeuae@yahoo.com