A DEVELOPMENT including 291 homes, a 48-bed care home and open space near Portskewett, Monmouthshire, is estimated to cost £43 million.

Outline planning permission for the development on land south of Crick Road was approved by Monmouthshire County Council in November last year.

And now Melin Homes, the main contractor for the project, has opened the first stage of the bidding process on Sell2Wales, the national advertising portal for contract opportunities.

The contract, which is a partnership between Melin Homes, one of their subsidies Candleston Homes, and the council, is set to last four years.

The estimated total value of the project is £43 million.

A reserved matters application has been submitted to the council for consideration for 271 homes. Of these, 25 per cent will be affordable.

The description in the tender reads: “The proposed layout comprises of two distinct character areas, notably the village street/greenway and the neighbourhood core.

“Generous green corridors have been incorporated as a landscape backbone, enhancing biodiversity whilst ensuring permeability throughout the site and linking with existing green infrastructure opportunities beyond the site boundary.”

The care home, which will be funded by the council, is inspired by the ‘Australian Butterfly Home’ dementia-care model of four individual houses of eight residents each, centred around a dementia-friendly courtyard garden. In the middle there will be a village hall.

Melin Homes' executive director of innovation, culture and improvement Adrian Huckin said: “Working collaboratively with Monmouthshire council we look forward to not only offering new homes, but building a community.

“We are passionate about people and communities and will ensure the projects offers employment, training and education, community engagement, digital services, health and well-being and energy advice.

“Working with all stakeholders, we will use our knowledge to meet housing need and aspirations of local people.”

Commercial director of Candleston Homes Scott Rocks said: “We are very excited about the Crick Road scheme.

“We look forward to work with Melin and Monmouthshire Council delivering much needed homes, and creating a sustainable community.”

Monmouthshire County Council has been approached for comment.