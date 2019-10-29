Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

LUKE JAMES CHAPMAN, aged 34, of White Horse Court, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was handed a conditional discharge of 12 months after he was found guilty of entering the town’s Tesco store when he was prohibited from doing so after a restraining order was imposed on him

He has to pay prosecution costs of £620 and a surcharge and is subject to a one-year restraining order.

KERRY LOUISE JONES, aged 27, of Long Barn, Blackwood, was banned from the roads for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work after she admitted drink-driving.

She was caught by police on Chartist Way, Blackwood, on Thursday, October 3, with 97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Jones also admitted taking a Mazda 3 without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance.

The defendant was also ordered to carry out a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIE THOMAS BLANCHARD, aged 42, of Tillery Road, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle saddle and failing to surrender.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

CHENEADE LISA ROPER, aged 29, of Plas Cwm Parc, Senghenydd, admitted stealing spirits worth more than £400 during two shoplifting incidents at Cwmbran’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

She was made the subject of a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £428 in compensation.

DAVID JAMES ANTHONY MCVEIGH, aged 41, of Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted failing to give permission for a laboratory test to be made on a specimen of blood that was taken from him when he was incapable of consenting to it.

He also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The defendant was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

PATRICK IAN DRAKE, aged 20, Old Bulwalk Road, Chepstow, was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £60 after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

SAMUEL ALBERT HOLVEY, aged 19, of Herbert Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He was fined £200 and must pay costs of £60.

NEIL MICHAEL JAMES, aged 41, of Upper Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted common assault and criminal damage.

He was fined £150 and must pay a victim surcharge and prosecution costs.

James must also comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

MARIUSZ METEUSZ KULIK, aged 29, of Anson Green, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communications network message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He has to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £21.