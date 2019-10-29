A NEW fund to pay for specialist sports prosthetics for children and young people in Wales is to be launched.

Although a range of prosthetic equipment is available on the NHS, specialist sports equipment such as running blades is not routinely available.

But now health minister Vaughan Gething has announced a new fund, totalling £417,000 a year, will be launched to provide extra staff and resources at three specialists centres in Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham, where children and young people under 25 can be assessed and provided with running and swimming prosthetics.

The fund will open from April next year and children and young people can discuss this at their next regular assessment for their prostheses.

READ MORE:

Mr Gething said: “We want all our children and young people to enjoy an active lifestyle. This new fund will support the next generation of children and young disabled people to be more active. I hope all those eligible will apply to the fund and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle.”

Ian Massey, clinical lead prosthetist at the Artificial Limb and Appliance Centre, Rookwood Hospital, said: “We are thrilled that Wales will now be able to provide recreational and sport prosthetics for our children and young people under 25.

"Having access to these devices will allow this group of patients to participate in sport, play with their peers and realise their full potential.”