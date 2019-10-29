THE South East Wales business community is looking forward to the South Wales Argus Business Awards, which will take place on Thursday, November 14.

Tickets are selling fast for the event, which will see top UK banker Gordon Merrylees, who has a responsibility for nurturing entrepreneurial talent, as guest speaker.

Mr Merrylees is managing director, entrepreneurship, for Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Ulster bank. His role sees him also act as an advisor to SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) initiatives to support entrepreneurs.

NatWest is sponsoring the guest speaker at the awards, which are being held in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District.

Mr Merrylees said: “I’m delighted to be attending this year’s South Wales Argus Business Awards in Newport. The awards are an important opportunity to recognise the outstanding contributions and achievements of businesses in Gwent across multiple sectors.

"The region is home to a strong entrepreneurial spirit, which is why it plays such an important role in the success of the Welsh economy, contributing more than £10 billion to Wales’ GDP.

“NatWest is proud to support more than 5,000 businesses throughout Newport and the surrounding region. We are passionate about ensuring SMEs and entrepreneurs get the tailored support, access to networks and funding they need to start, scale and succeed.

"That is why we are delighted to also be working with the South Wales Argus in launching a satellite version of our successful Pre-Accelerator programme for local entrepreneurs to help them get their ideas off the ground. We wish all of the entries in this year’s awards the very best of luck and I look forward to meeting you all on the night.”

The finalists for the 2019 South Wales Argus Business Awards have been named and the winners will be revealed, along with Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, at the event which is being staged at the Newport Centre, in the heart of the city, for the second year.

Category sponsors are Western Power Distribution, Icon Creative Design, Baldwins, Kymin, Newport City Council, Monmouthshire Building Society, Admiral, Johnson and Phillips, RDP Law, Cintec International, University of South Wales, Friars Walk and the Kingsway Centre.

Capsell has stepped up to sponsor the programme for the evening.

Tickets are available for £64.49 inc VAT and booking fee from Eventbrite or £60.75 inc VAT if booked direct from the South Wales Argus. For more information contact Matthew Wall on 01633 777043.