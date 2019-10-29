CAERPHILLY council spent nearly £2,500 on refreshments for council meetings last year.

A Freedom of Information request found that Caerphilly County Borough Council is the only council in Gwent that still provides refreshments at council committee meetings.

Last year, the council spent £2,461.85 on refreshments for such meetings.

The council has consistently spent more than £2,000 annually for refreshments, with 2015-16 seeing the highest expenditure in the last five years, when it shelled out £2,839.40.

So far in 2019-20, the council has spent £1,058.27 on refreshments.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Monmouthshire County Council said they hadn’t provided refreshments at council and department meetings for several years.

Newport City Council said it had been more than ten years since they last provided refreshments at council meetings.

While Torfaen County Borough Council said only jugs of water are provided at council committee meetings.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said, “The council manages a range of sites where numerous events, functions, conferences and meetings take place on a regular basis.

“The average spend per day last year was just £6 in an organisation with over 8,000 employees.

“Despite this, we are still working to reduce the amount of money spent in this area in future.”