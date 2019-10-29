JUST one of Gwent's MPs backed Boris Johnson's plan to hold a General Election on December 12 - with none of the area's Labour MPs casting a vote.
Monmouth's David Davies, a Conservative, voted in favour of holding a General Election last night. But the motion, which needed the support of two-thirds of MPs - 434 of 650 - was lost after only 299 voted in favour.
In total 70 MPs voted against the motion, and 272 did not vote, including Gwent's six Labour MPs.
Here's how Gwent's MPs voted:
- Wayne David, Caerphilly (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
- Davies Davies, Monmouth (Conservative): FOR
- Chris Evans, Islwyn (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
- Ruth Jones, Newport West (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
- Jessica Morden, Newport East (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
- Nick Smith, Blaenau Gwent (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
- Nick Thomas-Symonds, Torfaen (Labour): DID NOT VOTE
Mr Johnson will present his motion for a December 12 election again today - and this time only needs a simple majority of MPs - about 320 - for it to pass.
But the Liberal Democrats and the SNP have proposed an election three days earlier, on December 9.
