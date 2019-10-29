THE gender pay gap for full-time workers in the UK has increased to 8.9 per cent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The new figure compares with 8.6 per cent last year, which was the lowest since records began in 1997, when it stood at 17.4 per cent.

The difference in pay of all men and women workers, including those in part-time jobs, has fallen from 17.8 per cent in 2018 to 17.3 per cent in 2019, and continues to fall, the report said.

For people under 40 years of age, the pay gap for full-time employees is now "close to zero", the ONS said.