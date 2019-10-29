MORE than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on Monmouthshire County Council to reject plans for the expansion of a waste incinerator in the Usk valley.

The petition was handed to council leader Peter Fox by members of local pressure group SWIPE (Stop Waste Incineration, Protect the Environment) outside County Hall, Usk, on Thursday.

They oppose the incinerator expansion plans at Trostrey Court Farm, Gwehelog, for environmental reasons, calling the feared rise in emissions "a massive concern for local residents".

But a clean air report, commissioned earlier this year by the planning applicants, said air quality was not a reason to reject the plans.

And Natural Resources Wales, in its consultee comments, raised no objections to the proposals.

But for members of SWIPE, and the people who have signed the group's petition, the plans to expand a wood and waste incinerator operation are incompatible with environmental policies at local and national level.

SWIPE organiser Lindsey Williams, a Llanarth Fawr community councillor, said: "Our objection document, all 61 pages of it, highlights in so many ways why this plan is wrong for the Usk Valley, wrong for Monmouthshire, wrong for the world at a time of climate change emergency.

"The council’s own climate change strategy is at odds with planning applications like this."

Monmouthshire County Council declared a 'climate emergency' in May this year.

The council declined to respond to Ms William's comments, but said: “We can confirm that a petition has been received by the council. All of the concerns raised will be carefully considered before the application is reported to planning committee for a decision.”

The SWIPE group has also sought clarification on the volume of heavy-goods vehicles (HGVs) expected to service the expanded incineration facility, if the plans are approved.

As well as the petition, the incinerator proposals have attracted more than 100 letters or comments of objection, as well as one letter in support.

Gwehelog Fawr and Llanarth Fawr community councils have registered objections, Usk town councillors voted unanimously to oppose the planning application, and Monmouth MP David Davies has written to the local authority requesting residents "grave concerns" about air pollution and more HGVs on the roads "are taken into full consideration before a decision is made".