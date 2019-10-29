THE family of a teenage girl battling a brain tumour are taking on Snowdon to raise money for a charity which has supported her.

Kaycee Thomas, 13, of Chepstow, was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago, and is due to have an operation next month.

And, in thanks for the support she has been given by The Brain Tumour Charity, Kaycee's dad Luke, 38, sister Lucy, and son Tyrone, 18, are climbing Snowden on Saturday, November 16, to raise funds for the organisation.

On the climb, which will take place just four days before Kaycee has her operation on Wednesday, November 20, Luke said: “We are complete amateurs and I’m not exactly the fittest but its for a good cause.

“Kaycee had been reading up on everything ahead of her operation and suggested it after seeing other people had done it.”

He added: “Kaycee was born with Turner Syndrome and is registered as severely partially sighted and has a heart murmur. She has been on HRT due to Turner Syndrome.”

Turner Syndrome is a female-only genetic condition that can cause infertility and stunts growth. In some cases, it will only be discovered during puberty, however, there can be signs from birth which include thick neck tissue, swelling of hands and feet, heart conditions, kidney abnormalities and being a small baby.

Luke said: “She was diagnosed three years ago after her eyesight and balance deteriorated. It was first noticed on an MRI scan. Kaycee has been getting headaches more frequently and she had her last MRI scan earlier this year.

“After the scan, we received a call a couple of weeks later saying that it needed to be removed as it had reached the right size for removal.

“She will have to have an eight or nine-hour operation.”

The family are currently at £375 of their £1,000 target, despite the page only being set up last Thursday.