THE first litter-picking hub has been launched in Torfaen, allowing the borough's residents to take action to cleaning up their local area.

The Caru Cymru litter picking hub, which has opened at Co-Star in Cwmbran, allows community groups, businesses and the public to borrow litter-picking equipment.

Caru Cymru is a collaboration between environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy and all 22 Welsh local authorities funded by the Welsh Government. Keep Wales Tidy encourages individuals and groups to take local ownership in order to improve environmental quality, and believe providing access to equipment will help new and existing groups in becoming more sustainable and enable them to work independently.

Thom Board, Keep Wales Tidy’s project officer for Torfaen said: "It's thrilling to be launching Torfaen's first Caru Cymru litter picking hub, and my sincere thanks to all the community minded folk that came along to help celebrate and support it.

"An even bigger thank you needs to go to the Co-Star Partnership for joining us in delivering the scheme. It will allow individuals, groups and businesses to borrow equipment to tackle litter in their areas and take pride in their neighbourhoods.

"Watch this space for further hubs popping up throughout the county, and feel free to contact me for any queries."

The Co-Star hub is open from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday, and equipment can be booked via info@costarcwmbran.co.uk

Lynne Howles, the hub manager said: "Great job today and we are really pleased to be working with you setting up this hub."

Fiona Cross, Torfaen council's executive member for environment at Torfaen Council said: “I’m delighted to see this new scheme take off. Having litter hubs in key areas will empower members of the community to organise their own litter picks as they won’t be dependent on organisations such as Keep Wales Tidy or the council for the necessary equipment.

"The new recording app Epicollect will also ensure that the amount of litter collected is recorded. I hope people embrace the new scheme and continue to encourage litter free communities.”

As part of Caru Cymru, Keep Wales Tidy will run campaigns to change behaviour and enable large-scale practical action. Other activities include supporting the formation of new community groups, reducing the amount on single-use plastic and development of an online local environmental quality portal to share best practice and provide resources for people who want to run their own local awareness campaigns.