RECEDING floodwaters mean around 50 elderly people from a Monmouth residential park can return home.

Residents of the Riverside Residential Park on the banks of the River Wye had been urged to leave their homes on Monday by members of the emergency services, who feared the park would flood.

The Wye had risen to 5.9 metres in Monmouth on Monday evening, but a spokeswoman for Monmouthshire County Council said levels were currently dropping below 5.1 metres – a level deemed safe enough for the residents to return home.

Those whose homes had to be evacuated had been taken to the Shire Hall, in the town centre, where they were given hot meals, and many spent the night in local hotels, while others stayed with friends or relatives.

In a statement released today, the council said it would monitor the Wye Bridge, where a large amount of floating debris, including whole tree trunks, had gathered and started to form a dam.

Although more rainfall is forecast later this week, the council said, it was not anticipated to cause further flooding.

Council leader Peter Fox praised the work of Monmouthshire staff and other agencies for their work during the Natural Resources Wales-led evacuation.

"Ensuring the safety of our residents in times like this is always our biggest priority, and I am overwhelmed by the efforts of all staff who have gone beyond their call of duty to ensure our residents are not only kept safe, but are offered as much support and advice as possible," Cllr Fox said.

"I would also like to send my thoughts to those affected by the flooding and thank you for working with us to carry out the evacuation and recovery operation.

"We understand this is just the start of cleaning up and recouping all that’s been lost but we can assure you we will be on hand to support you every step of the way.”