EMERGENCY services were called this afternoon after pigeons got stuck in a bridge in Newport.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police were called to the scene in Caerleon road at about 12.10pm after the birds became stuck in netting.

The road was blocked for around one hour.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Duffryn Station attended the scene and assisted in the rescue of pigeons who were stuck in nearby premises.

"A stop message was received at approximately 13.01pm".