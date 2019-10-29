We follow in the footsteps of giants.

Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen County Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt:

IT'S that time of year again.

The clocks have gone back, the mighty Pooler are beating all before them on the rugby pitch and the Poppy Appeal has started.

This annual reminder, of the sacrifices made in the name of the freedoms we enjoy, is more important than ever.

MORE NEWS:

My grandfather, who served in the RAF, died three years ago.

It is his memory, along with our local heroes from more recent conflicts, who have motivated me to help raise funds for the Armed Forces community.

But this year, my mind turns to another local legend, Ron Jones BEM, who died aged 102 last month.

Ron’s story, as told in the wonderful tributes at his funeral and in the South Wales Argus , was a remarkable one.

Ron Jones

Ron served in North Africa in World War Two, was captured and sent as a prisoner of war to Auschwitz via Franco’s Italy.

Thankfully he survived and went on to become the country’s oldest Poppy seller, gaining a BEM for his services.

It was an honour to be able to attend his funeral and pay respects on behalf of the people of Torfaen.

Ron was an inspiration and it is vital that we continue his work of remembrance.

It was particularly poignant for me that Ron died on the same day I was heading towards Paris on my bike alongside fellow Royal British Legion fundraisers.

Thank you to all those who supported my efforts, including Unite the Union, Cllr Gaynor James, Bryn Parker and everyone else who contributed to my fundraising total of £2,100.

The support and generosity of the people of Pontypool for the Poppy Appeal is always remarkable.

I joined poppy sellers at the stall in Pontypool Tesco’s on Monday for a few hours to help out and the number of people coming over to donate or buy from the stall warmed the heart.

The team are there until remembrance weekend – just one of many official places to contribute to the appeal throughout Gwent.

Thank you to the Legion, our Comrades of the Great War Branch in Pontypool and all those who give up their time.

They help raise money for the vital work the Legion do, helping the living and remembering the dead.

Their work keeps the flame of remembrance alive.

Many of those poppy sellers, like Ron, have served and have inspiring stories to tell – stories I love to listen to, reluctant as I am that I cannot hear them any longer from my own grandfather.

We follow in the footsteps of giants.