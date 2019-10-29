MORE than two in five parents in Newport required to pay child support are failing to pay their ex-partners, according to new figures.

In Newport, 44 per cent of parents required to pay support through the Child Maintenance Service’s (CMS) Collect and Pay scheme - 230 in total - failed to pay between April and June this year - the highest percentage in Gwent.

In both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, 42 per cent were recorded as having not made payments - accounting for 150 and 110 respectively.

In Caerphilly, 39 per cent of parents, 260 in total, did not pay support due through the the scheme over the same period, while in Monmouthshire this figure was 38 per cent, or 80 parents.

The Collect and Pay scheme is implemented by the CMS when parents cannot arrange the payments between themselves. It is supposed to take money directly from these parents' earnings or their bank account if they try to avoid payments, and can eventually take them to court.

The CMS can alternatively calculate the amount of child support to be paid and parents can make the arrangements themselves – a scheme called Direct Pay.

Across Great Britain, 33 per cent of the 139,300 parents required to pay through the Collect and Pay scheme failed to pay their child maintenance. This was down from the same period last year, when it was 38 per cent.

Tallulah Perez-Sphar, from the Department of Work and Pensions, said: "We’re committed to improving the way CMS works and we recently got new powers to tackle people who don’t pay what they owe.

“Every day we use civil enforcement action to secure payments on behalf of children and the amount being arranged is up 20 per cent over the past year.

"We’re also doing much better at getting child maintenance debt legally recognised, through Liability orders – and that’s important because once that happens we can take really strong action like forcing the sale of property."

She added the department worked on more than 2,000 sanctions, from April to June, including taking away passports or driving licences and pursuing prison sentences, and more than 9,200 payments were made through enforcement agents.

Joe Richardson, research and policy officer at charity Gingerbread, which supports single-parent families, called the figures "simply not acceptable" and called for the scheme to be improved.

"We regularly hear from single parents who have battled long and hard, often without success, to secure child maintenance payments to cover the essential day-to-day costs of raising their child," he said. "These payments lift many single-parent families out of poverty.

"The CMS needs improvement – it is simply not acceptable that through just one part of the service, that is Collect and Pay, over 100,000 children are not receiving any maintenance payments.

"To achieve real impact the DWP must use its existing powers to enforce payments more rigorously, as well as providing supportive programmes for separating parents to encourage child maintenance payment."

The numbers in the data are rounded to the nearest 10.