PLANS to revamp Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre as part of a town hall redevelopment have been lodged with the council.

Monmouthshire County Council is currently redeveloping the grade II-listed building in Cross Street to provide a new community hub within the hall.

Proposals to improve the town’s Borough Theatre, which is also located within the building, have now been outlined.

The improvements are being funded with an Arts Council grant and matched by Monmouthshire County Council, which owns the building.

The project is estimated to cost about £300,000.

Plans include bringing in new audience seating, with the introduction of designated wheelchair viewing areas on the second and third floors.

A new larger bar area is also proposed, alongside refurbishment of existing toilets on the second floor, to provide unisex facilities.

The scheme is aimed at making the building “fully accessible” for all users, while maintaining the original character of the theatre.

A new heating and mechanical ventilation system will also replace the existing “inefficient” one, which is expensive to run and maintain.

Lighting within the theatre will also be replaced.

Councillors have already approved a separate planning application for a new lift to provide wheelchair access to the theatre on the second and third floor.

The improvements are aimed at making the theatre a suitable setting for international performers, community groups and school celebrations.

The scheme will reduce day-to-day running costs and provide a safe working environment within a professionally equipped venue as well as offering a better service to theatre-goers.

Announcing funding for the project earlier this year, Cllr Bob Greenland, cabinet member with responsibility for cultural services, said: “The work to be carried out is in line with the theatre’s business plan so we can present a programme of events drawing from the local to the global – celebrating, entertaining, challenging and engaging our community and those who come to visit us.

“It will provide a boost to theatre and the performing arts in the region and means we can offer customers a premier quality experience in a professional setting.”

The plans are expected to be considered by the council’s planning committee in the coming weeks.