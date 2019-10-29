MONMOUTHSHIRE council has called for more guidance from the Welsh Government in implementing climate change strategies.

A strategy outlining how the authority plans to battle climate change was approved by Monmouthshire County Council last week.

At the same time, the council also signed off plans to create a working group aimed at shaping the climate change strategy.

But the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, Cllr Jane Pratt, has said she is disappointed the Welsh Government had released little detail on how local authorities in Wales will be supported in battling climate change.

The Welsh Government was the first in the world to declare a climate emergency.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, read out a statement written by Cllr Pratt to full council.

In it, she questioned why there was a lack of charging points for electric vehicles on routes between South and North Wales.

“People travelling from the south to the north of Wales are forced to cross the border into England to utilise the facilities on the M5, M6 and M56," she said.

“Welsh electric vehicle drivers would rather spend their cash in Wales.

“It’s time the Welsh Government acted and got this done.”

At the full council meeting last week, councillors agreed to the ten objectives within the climate strategy plan, which included encouraging the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles. And, in the climate emergency strategy plan agreed by the council, it pledged to install a network of charging points for electric vehicles.

They have also committed to transitioning the council’s transport fleet to hybrid, electric and hydrogen vehicles when they become available.

This comes after the council declared a climate emergency in May.

A council spokesman said said: “There are a number of potential activities in the climate action plan that require further development and this will be undertaken by a working group which all political parties will been invited to attend alongside members of the community.

“As proposals are developed they will be accompanied by an equality impact assessment that will look at the potential impact on all groups and includes socio-economic considerations.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are developing standard reporting guidance to enable organisations to baseline their emissions, identify opportunities for action and report on progress towards net zero emissions by 2030.

“Our Welsh Government Energy Service (WGES) supports councils to develop and implement energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, reducing energy demand and climate impacts.

“We have already committed £2 million funding, secured as part of the two-year budget agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, to help create a publicly accessible national network of electric vehicle rapid charging points by 2020, with a particular focus on the North/South and East/West routes as we realise their importance for travelling around Wales.”