THIS year's Wales Book of the Year Awards will include a new category recognising books written for children and young people.

The awards, run by Literature Wales, introduced the new category for its 2020 awards.

Lleucu Siencyn, Literature Wales chief executive, said: “Getting children and young people involved in literature, to identify with the content they read and fall in love with words and stories, can have a lasting positive effect as they grow into adulthood.

“Through the development of our new strategic plan, and sector and partner consultation it became apparent that our stakeholders were eager to see writing for children and young people represented at Wales’ biggest annual literary celebration.

“We wholeheartedly agree, and this important addition clearly establishes that literature for children is on a part with that which is intended for adult readership”.

The Children and Young People’s category will join the three other categories – Poetry, Fiction, and Creative Non-Fiction – in both Welsh and English, with one of the four category winners announced as the overall Award Winner next summer.

Submissions for the Children and Young People’s category will be intended for readership up to 16 years of age. Fiction, poetry and literary non-fiction are all eligible.