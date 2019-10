A SECTION of the M4 motorway near Newport will be closed tonight as an investigation into a water leak is carried out.

From 8pm Junction 24 - Junction 28 of the westbound M4 will be closed while Gwent Police assess the water leak.

Traffic will be diverted off the M4 at Magor and through Newport to get back on at J28.

Gwent Police were contacted for further information.