The UK is set for a general election on December 12 after MPs reject Labour's amendment.

The House of Commons has seen the rejection of Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal to hold a general election on December 9, rather than the government’s plan to do so three days later.

MPs voted against the amendment 315 votes to 295; a majority of 20.

READ MORE:

MPs then voted in favour of the general election 438 to 20; a majority of 418.

Jeremy Corbyn said: "This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country and take on the vested interests holding people back.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change that our country has ever seen."