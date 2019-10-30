THE company supplying gas across Wales and the West of England has committed to putting networks in place to facilitate green energy.

Wales and West Utilities is the first company in Wales to sign up to the Welsh Government’s climate change pledge, and has promised to ensure its network is ready to support 100 per cent green energy by 2035.

The pledge comes after the Welsh Government were the first parliament in the world to declare a climate emergency in April 2019.

Chris Clarke, energy strategy director at Wales and West Utilities said: “We have been working for years in reducing our impact on the environment and this pledge is another step in the right direction to collectively respond to the climate emergency we face.

READ MORE:

“The energy system of the future must deliver what customers want and need: energy that is affordable, secure and green, while minimising to homes and communities."

He added: “We strongly believe that together, green gas, hydrogen and smart hybrid systems will support the decarbonisation of heat, power and transport”.

Wales' minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “Tackling climate change requires collective action from everyone and I am pleased Wales and West Utilities has become the first company in Wales to sign up to our climate change pledge”.