THE bridge over the River Usk into and out of Caerleon is closed while Welsh Water carries out emergency work.

Newport Bus is tweeting that buses are being diverted via the Motor Roundabout, and the A4042 bypass, through Ponthir and Llanfrechfa, until further notice.

Emergency repairs are required to a leak under the bridge.

Newport council says diversion signs are in place until the work is complete, but have warned that recycling collections in the area will be affected, and householders are being advised to leave their recycling out until it can be collected.

For more information on the repairs, telephone Welsh Water on 0800 0520130.