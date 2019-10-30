SERVICEMEN from - and based in - Torfaen, who fought in both World Wars, were remembered at the launch of the area's annual Poppy Appeal.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, launching the appeal in Cwmbran, paid tribute to servicemen from the area and some from the other side of the Atlantic who spent time there during World War Two.

He was joined by members of the Royal British Legion and representatives from Cwmbran Community Council.

The launch was presided over by the Reverend Canon Harald Thomas. Members of the Pontnewydd branch of the Royal British Legion and Cwmbran Community Council chairman Cllr Anthony Bird were also in attendance.

READ MORE:

“Every year I have the honour, and privilege, to launch the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal," said Mr Thomas-Symonds.

"This year was poignant as it marked 100 years since the 2nd Battalion Monmouthshire Regiment returned to Pontypool train station in June 1919."

They were part of the army of occupation following Allied forces' victory in 1918.

"The soldiers were chosen for this task because of their extraordinary commitment and dedication to duty," said Mr Thomas-Symonds.

"We remember them, and all those who were not on the train station that day a century ago, those who did not make it home. We remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“During Black History Month, it is also appropriate to remember the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion.

"A regiment of African-American GIs in the then-segregated American Army, the unit arrived in Britain in February 1944, staying in the area around Pontypool, including in Abersychan.

"The soldiers played a vital role in the D-Day Landings on June 6 1944, at Omaha and Utah Beaches in Normandy.

"I’m proud of the welcome the soldiers were given in the valley - they are a valued part of our history. I pay tribute to their extraordinary heroism and dedication to duty.”