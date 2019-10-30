MORE than 400 new lifesavers were trained in Gwent as part of a successful annual campaign run by St John Cymru Wales.

Wales’ leading first aid charity, runs the ‘Save a Life September’ campaign, in which it offers to train people in first aid skills for free.

During 45 sessions, 409 people were trained in Gwent alone, contributing to a total of 9,306 new lifesavers in Wales.

The number in Gwent was an increase of 41 per cent on last year.

The free two-hour sessions covered a range of scenarios including performing CPR, choking, dealing with bleeding, and how to put someone in the recovery position.

READ MORE:

“We’d like to take this time to thank everyone who attended one of our awareness sessions and took their next step to empowering themselves with simple but effective skills which could help to save a life," said Mark Gordon, St John Cymru Wales community and schools training officer in Gwent.

“We wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the hard work and passion of our amazing volunteers who are there for people in communities across Gwent every day.

“We would love for even more people to join us and help Wales become a nation of lifesavers when we’ll do it all again next year.”

It is hoped that these sessions will have given participants the confidence to step in and help in a life-threatening situation by providing the knowledge needed in those situations.

St John Cymru Wales has divisions of volunteers across Gwent including Newport, Griffithstown, Caldicot and Abergavenny who continually attend events and provide training for local communities.

For more information about St John Cymru Wales and its charitable work, and to learn more about first aid in sessions in Gwent, go to: www.stjohn.wales or call 0345 678 5646.