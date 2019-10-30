BUS services in Newport have again been targeted by vandals in two days of "mindless violence".

Newport Bus reported six attacks on its buses, in five separate incidents, over the course of Monday and Tuesday this week.

Vandals have thrown rocks and bricks at the buses, in some cases smashing windows.

At least one of the attacks happened in broad daylight.

"We were lucky that no physical injuries occurred this time around," a spokeswoman for Newport Bus said. "We cannot stress enough how dangerous this type of behaviour is to all involved."

­— Where and when have the buses been attacked this week?

Monday, between 5pm-6pm, vandals threw rocks at two buses – one in Ringland and one in Cromwell Road.

Tuesday, 2pm, stones were thrown at a number 42/43 bus windscreen in Corporation Road. Newport Bus said the stones "smashed the destination panel just above the driver. All were extremely lucky that it did not hit and break the windscreen".

Tuesday, 6pm, a number 42 service bus window was smashed in Cromwell Road.

Tuesday, 6.15pm, a number 6/7 service bus window was smashed in Aberthaw Road.

Tuesday, 8pm, the number 19E bus was attacked on Malpas Road, near the Harlequin Roundabout McDonald's stop. The bus door was smashed.

The Argus understands one of the perpetrators has been identified from CCTV images, and the police notified.

Yesterday, the firm took to Twitter to condemn those responsible for the attacks – the latest in a spate of incidents over the past few months.

"Four attacks in two days, this mindless violence needs to stop before someone gets seriously injured," Newport Bus tweeted. "This also means four buses off the road."

The firm later tweeted about the Harlequin Roundabout incident.

On days when its vehicles have been attacked, Newport Bus has re-directed some services for the remainder of the day, to protect passengers, and several services were diverted following the latest attacks.

Today, the firm said its buses were running as normal.

Gwent Police officers and community support officers have previously conducted 'ride-alongs' with bus drivers to deter would-be vandals from attacking the vehicles – Newport Bus said this policy would continue today.

This morning, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant called the attacks "absolutely awful for bus drivers who are doing their job, and frightening for any passengers aboard".

Anyone with information about these attacks should contact Gwent Police.

