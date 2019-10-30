THE TINY Rebel Brewery will be putting on a free firework display at its Rogerstone site on Sunday.

Sandwiched between Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night, Sunday November 3, it will start at 6pm and is set to last around 10 minutes.

And there will also be burgers, hot dogs and the brand’s famous beers available in an outside bar.

After the display, there will be a quiz at 7pm for everyone to get involved in.

There will be marshals to help with parking, but people have been advised that parking is limited at the site, and it will be better to walk or get alternative transport.

The award-winning team at Tiny Rebel have been a major hit with the local community and this display is set to be a very busy event.

Awards Tiny Rebel has won include: 2015 Champion Beer of Britain, SIBA UK Brewery of the Year 2016, 2016 International Beer Challenge UK Brewer of the Year.