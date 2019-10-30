CALDICOT town centre will host a BBC Children in Need fundraising event on Friday, November 15, 5pm-10pm, organised by community members Sarah Dann and Sam Stead.

Entry is free to this event, which includes a disco and live music from Wyedean School’s Community Microjazz Band.

There will also be high-flying entertainment provided by Exposure Wrestling Entertainment.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Youth Service will offer public participation activities – why not try out your circus skills or test your luck with a round of crazy golf?

READ MORE:

This event is suitable for children and young people of all ages – as well as adults too.

Children in Need mascot Pudsey the bear will be dropping in for a visit, and there will also be a special visit from some superheroes, courtesy of Characters and Co.

A fairy princess and her friends will offer glitter tattoos, face-painting, and balloon modelling.

There’ll be a selection of food stalls, with sweets, puddings, Mediterranean pizzas and burgers, and dinky donuts.

Warm up with a hot chocolate, or relax with a craft beer from Chepstow’s Baa Brewing.

While entry is free, the organisers will be raising money for Children in Need by holding a raffle – all ticket money will be donated to the charity.

“We’d love for you to be able to come and join us,” the organisers said.