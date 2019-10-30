GWENT Police are searching for this Cwmbran woman who has been recalled to prison.

Elise Adele Williams, aged 33, has links to Newport and Cardiff.

She breached her licence conditions after being released from prison on October 4.

Williams received a seven month and 24 day prison sentence for theft, after being sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

Williams was released on licence but has now been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of her licence.

If you have any information regarding Williams' whereabouts, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 1900393967, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.