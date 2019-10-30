Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle:

SCHOOL funding in Wales needs an urgent review.

That was the main recommendation I made last week in a debate in the Senedd about how schools are funded.

Access to high-quality education is a fundamental right for all our children and young people - it should not depend on where you live, on your social background or the language in which you learn.

A good education is one of the most important building blocks a child can receive.

That is why, as chair of the National Assembly’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, I called for an urgent review of how much funding schools need, particularly given the level of reform currently underway in education.

There is an immense and unprecedented level of reform going on in education.

We have the new curriculum, a major new additional learning needs act, the delivery of the whole-school approach to mental health and wide-ranging reforms to professional learning underpinning them all.

We cannot expect these major reforms to succeed without adequate funding.

All too often, as a committee, we hear about the huge pressures being faced by schools in trying to manage their budgets where the funding they receive is not sufficient.

It is clearly having a negative effect on the provision of education, including schools having to make staff cuts in order to balance their budgets.

That is why we suggested a review should be undertaken with a similar objective to the 2015 Nuffield Review which considered the funding gap facing the Welsh NHS.

We want to see education placed on a similar footing to health.

As a result of our recommendations, I am pleased to report that education economist Luke Sibieta has been appointed to undertake an analysis of how total spending, and spending on different categories of inputs, varies across schools in specific circumstances in Wales.

It will include how spending varies with levels of deprivation, rurality and growth in Welsh medium education.

The results will help us understand better levels of funding for schools and pupils in different circumstances across the country.

I am determined, however, that whatever the results we cannot allow it to be put in the ‘too difficult’ box, as has happened with previous reviews on school funding.

Investment in education is the most important preventative investment we can make in terms of tackling child poverty and increasing life chances. We must prioritise our young people.