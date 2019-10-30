Here's our regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran over the last week.

WILLIAM EDWARDS PRITCHARD, aged 38, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed after he admitted the theft of a hot tub and a charity box.

The £385 hot tub was stolen from Tesco in Newport’s Harlech Retail Park and the charity box from the city’s Hobbycraft.

Pritchard admitted further theft and fraud offences and was jailed for 31 weeks and must pay compensation and costs.

JAKE WILLIAM BELUSHI, aged 25, of Allen Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £440 after he admitted driving without insurance.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £44 surcharge.

Belushi’s licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SHANNON LOUISE DAVIES, aged 21, of Eastwood Park Prison, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, was jailed for four weeks after she pleaded guilty to the theft of £80 in the Rhiwderin area of Newport.

The defendant also has to pay a surcharge of £115.

HARRY ANTHONY MORGAN, aged 27, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, admitted failing to comply with a notification requirement as a convicted sex offender.

He was fined £120 and has to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £32 victim surcharge.

LAURA BROOKES, aged 29, of School Close, Tranch, Pontypool, was fined £660 after she admitted driving without insurance.

She must also pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Brookes’ licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

GLYN REES, aged 73, of Castle Road, Raglan, admitted causing £758.40 of criminal damage to a Mitsubishi Outlander.

He must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Rees was also fined £144.

NAOMI CAROL GREEN, aged 32, of Brynglas Court, Brynglas, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after she admitted common assault and a public order offence.

She was also fined £120 and must pay costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP JAMES COATES, aged 30, of Clist Road, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

He was also banned from the roads for three years and two months and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge.

DAVID OWEN, aged 23, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty of a public order offence.

He has to pay costs of £300 and surcharge.

LEO TYSON LEE, aged 30, of Tresaderns Hill, St Day, Redruth, Cornwall, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted damaging a caravan and a mobile phone at Lower Shepherd’s Hill Caravan Site, Cwmynyscoy, Pontypool.

He must also pay compensation of £200, costs and a victim surcharge.