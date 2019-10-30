WALKING dogs on marked sports pitches in Caerphilly could be banned by the council following concerns that dog fouling can cause serious illness in people.

The proposal comes after ongoing concerns over the impact of dog fouling, which can lead to serious illnesses in humans, including Toxocariasis. Symptoms of Toxocariasis include a cough, headaches, stomach-aches and in some cases it can lead to blindness.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s environment and sustainability scrutiny committee agreed to recommend to cabinet that a formal consultation takes place to amend the 2017 Public Spaces Protection Order, to exclude dogs from marked sports pitches.

The 2017 order already bans dogs from all enclosed children’s play areas in the borough.

A consultation with sports clubs in the borough found that 88 per cent agreed that dogs should be banned from marked sports pitches.

One rugby club said that matches had to be stopped because of the amount of dog fouling on the pitch.

A report presented to the committee recommended a seasonal ban on marked pitches to coincide with the sports seasons.

However, concerns were raised by councillors that it doesn’t go far enough.

The committee heard how contaminated dog faeces can remain in the ground for up to nine months.

Cllr Graham Simmonds said that a seasonal ban wouldn’t be enough as the faeces would still be in the ground.

Cllr Mark Evans asked why the recommendation was for a seasonal ban when many sports teams train out of season.

He said: “We have still got rugby teams training out of season.

“If you have dogs fouling on the area that’s not safe either.

“We need it (a ban) for the whole year.”

Cllr Alan Collis said that signs should be put up in the event of a ban so that residents are made aware.

The cabinet will now consider the recommendations and decide whether to undertake a full consultation exercise.

The cabinet will also consider whether an all-year ban might be more appropriate and whether signage is necessary.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, the council’s cabinet member for the environment and public protection, said: “Whilst we acknowledge that the majority of dog owners clean up after their pets, there are still a number of irresponsible owners who allow their dogs to foul in public places without clearing up after them.

“As well as being extremely unpleasant for children and other users of sports pitches, there are also serious health risks associated with contaminated dog faeces, including potential blindness.

“If the proposals are approved, much wider consultation will be carried out with stakeholders.”