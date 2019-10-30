PLANS for 125 homes on the site of former council offices in Pontllanfraith have been unanimously backed by Caerphilly council’s cabinet.

The ‘flagship’ Chartist Gardens scheme, a collaboration between the council and housing association Pobl, is planned to include 83 affordable homes and ease increasing pressure on the housing waiting list.

A mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroomed flats and houses are proposed on the former Pontllanfraith House site, with 42 social rented homes, 41 at low cost ownership, and 42 for market sale.

Apartments built around the existing war memorial will form the centrepiece of the scheme.

But the council says building will not take place on the nearby Harold Finch Memorial Park, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Councillor Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes and places, said the scheme shows the council is “delivering on our pledge to deliver more social housing to help reduce the number of families on our waiting lists.”

“The number of affordable homes that are proposed on this impressive new site will be far in excess of the usual target for local housing developments,” Cllr Phipps added.

There are currently 4,500 people on the council’s housing waiting list.

Councillor Philippa Marsden said it is ‘vital’ the authority helps those waiting for homes.

“This is a flagship scheme and it’s brilliant we are able to offer two thirds as affordable housing,” she added.

All homes with driveways will feature pre-installed cabling for electric vehicle charging.

There will also be green open spaces and links to the nearby country park.

The plans for the site also include moving a stone plinth in honour of the former MP, Sir Harold Finch.

Concerns have been raised about moving the plinth, along with objections to building near to the memorial park.

Councillor Colin Gordon said he understood there were concerns but that the scheme is needed.

“I understand there are people who do not want us to build on any part of that site,” Cllr Gordon said.

“But what I would say to those people is what would they say to the 4,500 people on the housing waiting list – and what would we say to those people – if we turned this down today.”

The council says the design of the scheme will be ‘sympathetic’ to the protected nature reserve and SSSI to the north of the site.

The development is based on the ‘garden village’ concept, with enhanced landscaping, similar to the Loftus Garden Village scheme in Newport.

Rhys Parry, director of development (East) for Pobl, said the development will “create a modern garden village that Pontllanfraith can be proud of.”

Contractual arrangements will now be finalised between the council and Pobl.

A public consultation will start soon, ahead of a planning application being submitted.