A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after armed police were called to a house in Newport.

Gwent Police were called to the terraced house on Morris Street, off Corporation Road, following reports of a disturbance.

Residents reported armed police and dog units attending the incident.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 2.30pm this afternoon to a report of a disturbance at a property on Morris Street, Newport.

"A 25-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A. He remains in police custody at this time.

"There was nobody else in the property and there were are no reported injuries.

"Armed police were in attendance as a precaution."

(Gwent Police outside a property on Morris Street.)

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "The Police arrived and asked if we'd heard anything around lunchtime.

"There was a whole unit of armed police and dogs."