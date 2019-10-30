A 22-year-old Newport man has been arrested and released under investigation, in connection with a burglary in Ringland, Newport, earlier this month.

The incident is believed to have happened between 11.30am and 1.15pm on Wednesday October 9.

It is thought that entry was gained through the front door. A 32in television and satellite equipment were taken.

Gwent Police inquiries are continuing, and anyone with any information which could assist is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference number 1900374126.

Alternatively, telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.