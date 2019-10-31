PLANS for a new 15-bed ward at a low secure mental health unit in Gwent are being recommended for approval.

A planning application to build a new ward at Pendarren Court in Aberbeeg - based at the site of the former Abertillery Hospital - will be considered by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.

The application, submitted by Montpelier Estates, involves a ward with en-suites, a lounge, and external space.

It also includes an extension to the existing car park, which will see an additional 19 car parking spaces.

The report says: “The proposed use is described as a low secure mental health hospital, which will support residents to stabilise a return to home or less restrictive environment and prepare them for community living.

“The building is designed to reduce risks of self-harm and management of addictive behaviour, and to support residents in improving their social and living skills.

“The scheme includes a ‘community hub’ to encourage social interaction between the residents.”

Objections have been made over potential increased traffic flow and on-street parking in the area.

However, the report says that the hospital would employ 12 members of staff, generating a limited traffic flow.

The report recommends that planning permission should be granted by the planning committee next week subject to the conditions being met.