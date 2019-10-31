PLANS for a new 15-bed ward at a low secure mental health unit in Gwent are being recommended for approval.
A planning application to build a new ward at Pendarren Court in Aberbeeg - based at the site of the former Abertillery Hospital - will be considered by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee next Wednesday.
The application, submitted by Montpelier Estates, involves a ward with en-suites, a lounge, and external space.
It also includes an extension to the existing car park, which will see an additional 19 car parking spaces.
READ MORE:
- Plan for 125 homes in Pontllanfraith is backed by senior Caerphilly councillors
- 'Mindless' bus attacks in Newport condemned by operators
- Tiny Rebel to host fireworks display at its Rogerstone site this weekend
The report says: “The proposed use is described as a low secure mental health hospital, which will support residents to stabilise a return to home or less restrictive environment and prepare them for community living.
“The building is designed to reduce risks of self-harm and management of addictive behaviour, and to support residents in improving their social and living skills.
“The scheme includes a ‘community hub’ to encourage social interaction between the residents.”
Objections have been made over potential increased traffic flow and on-street parking in the area.
However, the report says that the hospital would employ 12 members of staff, generating a limited traffic flow.
The report recommends that planning permission should be granted by the planning committee next week subject to the conditions being met.