A FOOTBRIDGE across a busy Gwent valleys road remains closed, three months after it was damaged by a lorry-mounted crane - and residents are worried about the safety of its temporary pedestrian crossing replacement.

The incident which damaged the footbridge that used to connect Newbridge and Pantside over the A467, happened at the end of July.

On August 1, a temporary pedestrian crossing was installed, to remain until the bridge was repaired.

But an inspection has revealed that the footbridge is too damaged to repair - and residents are concerned that crossing the road is dangerous, and that the temporary crossing keeps failing.

One concerned grandparent said: “Pedestrians wishing to access either area have to use a traffic light-controlled crossing which has failed on several occasions.

“The road has a history of fatalities and residents do not want another accident before work is carried out on the footbridge.

“Newbridge school children and less mobile pedestrians have to cross the road at the height of rush hour.”

In a Facebook post last month, Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Residents in the Pantside area and motorists using the area will be aware that the footbridge over the A467 had to be closed at the end of July after a lorry-mounted crane that had not been correctly stowed caused significant damage to the footbridge.

"Engineers have inspected and assessed the structure, and have confirmed it is not possible to repair the existing bridge due to the scale of the damage.

"A temporary pedestrian crossing was installed on 1st August to ensure pedestrians are able to safely cross the A467, which remains in position while the situation is remedied.

"The council continues to explore ways to improve this temporary crossing provision, and particularly since the schools have returned, officers have been monitoring the crossing during peak periods.

"The council are also in discussion with the Safety Camera Partnership to have speed cameras at the location on an ad-hoc basis to make sure the correct speed is being maintained.

"Unfortunately there is no ‘quick fix’ to this - but officers are working hard to remedy the situation as soon as possible.”

A council said: “Discussions are continuing between the council and the insurers of the driver who damaged the bridge.

"Unfortunately, as a result we cannot commence any works until the matter is resolved.

"A temporary pedestrian crossing has been put in place and we continue to regularly monitor the situation.”